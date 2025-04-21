Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Logan Henderson headshot

Logan Henderson News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

The Brewers optioned Henderson to Triple-A Nashville on Monday.

Henderson was excellent in his major-league debut Sunday against the Athletics, striking out nine across six innings of one-run ball. However, with Tobias Myers (oblique) due back this week, there's no longer a need for Henderson in the Milwaukee rotation. Henderson should get the first call when the Brewers need rotation help in the future.

Logan Henderson
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now