Logan Henderson News: Recalled ahead of start

The Brewers recalled Henderson from Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday.

Henderson will start Wednesday's contest in Cleveland. The rookie right-hander was dynamite in a spot start in his major-league debut last month against the Athletics, tossing six innings of one-run ball with nine strikeouts. Wednesday's outing is likely to be just a spot start for Henderson, but it's possible he could convince the Brewers to keep him around if he pitches well.