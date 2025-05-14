Logan Henderson News: Recalled ahead of start
The Brewers recalled Henderson from Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday.
Henderson will start Wednesday's contest in Cleveland. The rookie right-hander was dynamite in a spot start in his major-league debut last month against the Athletics, tossing six innings of one-run ball with nine strikeouts. Wednesday's outing is likely to be just a spot start for Henderson, but it's possible he could convince the Brewers to keep him around if he pitches well.
