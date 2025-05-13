Logan Henderson News: Starting Wednesday for big club

Henderson will be recalled from Triple-A Nashville to start Wednesday in Cleveland, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

With Tobias Myers back at Triple-A and Jose Quintana (shoulder) getting pushed back, there was a spot open for Henderson this week. There are a lot of moving parts in Milwaukee, with Brandon Woodruff (ankle/shoulder) and Aaron Civale (hamstring) potentially nearing returns, so this could just be a spot start for Henderson. However, he struck out nine while allowing three hits and a walk over six frames in his big-league debut April 20 at home against the Athletics, so if Henderson logs another strong start, perhaps he could stick around.