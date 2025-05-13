Logan Henderson News: Starting Wednesday for big club
Henderson will be recalled from Triple-A Nashville to start Wednesday in Cleveland, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
With Tobias Myers back at Triple-A and Jose Quintana (shoulder) getting pushed back, there was a spot open for Henderson this week. There are a lot of moving parts in Milwaukee, with Brandon Woodruff (ankle/shoulder) and Aaron Civale (hamstring) potentially nearing returns, so this could just be a spot start for Henderson. However, he struck out nine while allowing three hits and a walk over six frames in his big-league debut April 20 at home against the Athletics, so if Henderson logs another strong start, perhaps he could stick around.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now