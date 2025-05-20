Logan Henderson News: Three-start win streak

Henderson (3-0) earned the win Tuesday against the Orioles after allowing two hits and two walks in five scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

Henderson scattered two singles, tossing at least five innings while allowing two runs or fewer in his third consecutive start to begin his major-league career. The rookie right-hander registered an impressive 20 whiffs Tuesday, and he's now punched out at least seven in each of his first three outings. Henderson boasts a 1.69 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 23:4 K:BB over 16 frames, giving him plenty of fantasy appeal in his next scheduled start against a Pirates team that has a miserable .561 OPS through 18 games in May.