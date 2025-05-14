Logan Henderson News: Will stay in majors for now
Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Wednesday that Henderson will remain in the majors for now, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Henderson pitched well again in a spot start Wednesday in Cleveland, striking out seven while yielding just two runs over five innings. Murphy did not commit to Henderson making another start, but it seems likely the rookie will get a start sometime during next week's series at home against the Orioles.
