Logan O'Hoppe Injury: Exits early Monday
O'Hoppe was removed from Monday's game against the Yankees after being struck in the head by a backswing during the eighth inning, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.
The team stated after the game that O'Hoppe was removed simply as a precaution. However, the 25-year-old will be re-evaluated Tuesday to see how he feels ahead of the second game of the series. Travis d'Arnaud would be in line for a start behind the dish if O'Hoppe can't go.
