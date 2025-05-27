Fantasy Baseball
Logan O'Hoppe headshot

Logan O'Hoppe Injury: Sitting down Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

O'Hoppe (head) isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against tehe Yankees, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

O'Hoppe had to make an early exit from Monday's contest after getting hit in the head by a backswing in the eighth inning. Manager Ron Washington said after the game the decision to pull the 25-year-old backstop was precautionary, but he'll now be forced to miss Tuesday's game while Travis d'Arnaud catches and bats fifth.

Logan O'Hoppe
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
