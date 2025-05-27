Logan O'Hoppe Injury: Sitting down Tuesday

O'Hoppe (head) isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against tehe Yankees, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

O'Hoppe had to make an early exit from Monday's contest after getting hit in the head by a backswing in the eighth inning. Manager Ron Washington said after the game the decision to pull the 25-year-old backstop was precautionary, but he'll now be forced to miss Tuesday's game while Travis d'Arnaud catches and bats fifth.