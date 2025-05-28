Logan O'Hoppe News: Back in starting nine

O'Hoppe (head) will serve as the designated hitter and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Jack Janes of TheSportingTribune.com reports.

O'Hoppe took a backswing off his head during Monday's contest and missed out on the starting lineup Tuesday, though he still managed to get into the game as a pinch hitter. Now set to start as the DH, the 25-year-old will look to stay hot after going 10-for-32 with four homers across his last 10 games.