Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Logan O'Hoppe headshot

Logan O'Hoppe News: Back in starting nine

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

O'Hoppe (head) will serve as the designated hitter and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Jack Janes of TheSportingTribune.com reports.

O'Hoppe took a backswing off his head during Monday's contest and missed out on the starting lineup Tuesday, though he still managed to get into the game as a pinch hitter. Now set to start as the DH, the 25-year-old will look to stay hot after going 10-for-32 with four homers across his last 10 games.

Logan O'Hoppe
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now