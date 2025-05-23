Logan O'Hoppe News: Continues power surge Thursday

O'Hoppe went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run in a 10-5 win against the Athletics on Thursday.

O'Hoppe gave the Angels a two-run lead with his 410-foot solo shot in the seventh inning. It was the backstop's third straight game with a long ball, and he's gone deep four times during that span while racking up six RBI. With the power surge, O'Hoppe is now tied for sixth in the majors with 14 home runs on the season, and the only catcher to have more homers is Cal Raleigh (16).