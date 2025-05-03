Logan VanWey News: Optioned to Triple-A

The Astros optioned VanWey to Triple-A Sugar Land on Saturday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Since making his MLB debut April 11, VanWey has allowed one run on nine hits and a walk while striking out one batter and walking one over 5.2 innings. He'll now be sent back to the minors to clear a roster spot in preparation for Lance McCullers' (forearm) long-awaited return from the injured list Sunday.