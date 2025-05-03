Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Logan VanWey headshot

Logan VanWey News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

The Astros optioned VanWey to Triple-A Sugar Land on Saturday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Since making his MLB debut April 11, VanWey has allowed one run on nine hits and a walk while striking out one batter and walking one over 5.2 innings. He'll now be sent back to the minors to clear a roster spot in preparation for Lance McCullers' (forearm) long-awaited return from the injured list Sunday.

Logan VanWey
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now