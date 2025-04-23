Logan Webb News: Excellent month continues in win

Webb (3-1) earned the win Wednesday against the Brewers after allowing six hits and three walks runs in 6.1 scoreless innings. He struck out six.

Other than escaping a bases-loaded jam in the second inning, Webb didn't face very much trouble from Milwaukee. He scattered six singles and threw a season-high 106 pitches, also tossing at least six innings for the fourth time in his last five starts. The star right-hander holds a sparkling 1.80 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 33:4 K:BB over 25 frames in the month of April, but he'll encounter a tough test in his next scheduled outing on the road against the Padres.