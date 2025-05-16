Logan Webb News: Goes eight innings in win

Webb (5-3) allowed one run on five hits and two walks while striking out four over eight innings to earn the win over the Athletics on Friday.

Three of those hits came in the eighth inning, when the Athletics scraped together their first and only run of the game. Webb threw 70 of 107 pitches for strikes in his longest outing of the season, which was also his seventh quality start. However, the four strikeouts were a season low. That's not a big issue, as Webb is at a 2.42 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 69:16 K:BB across 63.1 innings over 10 starts this season, putting him on track for one of the best years of his career. The workhorse right-hander is projected for a home start versus the Royals next week.