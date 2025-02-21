Loidel Chapelli News: Cut by ChiSox

The White Sox released Chapelli on Friday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Chapelli spent all of 2024 at High-A Winston-Salem, where he slashed .228/.314/.311 with 20 RBI and 17 stolen bases over 80 games. The 23-year-old infielder will now look for another opportunity elsewhere, though his poor offensive stats at such a low minor-league level don't bode well for his chances of reaching the majors.