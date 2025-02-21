Fantasy Baseball
Loidel Chapelli

Loidel Chapelli News: Cut by ChiSox

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

The White Sox released Chapelli on Friday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Chapelli spent all of 2024 at High-A Winston-Salem, where he slashed .228/.314/.311 with 20 RBI and 17 stolen bases over 80 games. The 23-year-old infielder will now look for another opportunity elsewhere, though his poor offensive stats at such a low minor-league level don't bode well for his chances of reaching the majors.

