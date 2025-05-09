Lou Trivino News: Elects free agency

Trivino elected free agency Friday after he was designated for assignment by San Francisco on Monday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The 33-year-old right-hander appeared in 11 games out of the bullpen for the Giants this season, turning in a 5.84 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 11:5 K:BB across 12.1 innings of work. Rather than reporting to Triple-A, Trivino will look for an opportunity elsewhere.