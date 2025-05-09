Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lou Trivino headshot

Lou Trivino News: Elects free agency

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2025

Trivino elected free agency Friday after he was designated for assignment by San Francisco on Monday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The 33-year-old right-hander appeared in 11 games out of the bullpen for the Giants this season, turning in a 5.84 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 11:5 K:BB across 12.1 innings of work. Rather than reporting to Triple-A, Trivino will look for an opportunity elsewhere.

Lou Trivino
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now