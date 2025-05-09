Lourdes Gurriel News: Drives in five in loss

Gurriel went 1-for-5 with a grand slam and one additional RBI in Friday's 14-11 loss to the Dodgers.

Gurriel was part of a mid-game comeback push for the Diamondbacks. He plated a run with a groundout in the fourth inning before adding his game-tying grand slam in the fifth. The outfielder is 11-for-36 (.306) in May, with three homers, 10 RBI and five runs scored over nine contests this month. Overall, the 31-year-old is batting .213 with a .657 OPS, seven homers, 25 RBI, 14 runs scored, eight doubles and a stolen base through 36 games. His strikeout rate is actually a career-best 12.6 percent, but he's not taking advantage of that improvement with more contact.