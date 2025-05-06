Lourdes Gurriel News: Homers in three-hit game
Gurriel went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Mets.
Gurriel has posted four multi-hit efforts over his last seven games, going 11-for-27 (.407) with two homers, four doubles and five RBI in that span. This productive stretch is helping him turn things around after a slow start to the season. The veteran outfielder is batting .219 with a .668 OPS, six homers, 20 RBI, 13 runs scored, eight doubles and a stolen base across 33 contests. He is maintaining a starting role in left field, and his playing time should be safer now that his hitting is coming around.
