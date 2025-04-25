Fantasy Baseball
Lucas Erceg News: Notches first save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Erceg pitched a perfect ninth inning while striking out a batter to collect his first save of the season in a 2-0 victory over Houston on Friday.

The Royals turned to Erceg for the ninth inning after deploying primary closer Carlos Estevez twice in three days, and the former did not disappoint. With a 0.87 ERA and 0.39 WHIP through 10.1 innings, the 29-year-old remains one of the most reliable relievers in the league, though the bulk of save chances in the future will likely continue to go to Estevez.

Lucas Erceg
Kansas City Royals
