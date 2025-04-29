Fantasy Baseball
Lucas Gilbreath headshot

Lucas Gilbreath News: Sticks in organization

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Gilbreath cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday.

The left-hander was designated for assignment over the weekend but will remain in the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. Gilbreath surrendered six earned runs in his three MLB appearances last year and has a 2.70 ERA, 2.10 WHIP and 5:4 K:BB across 6.2 frames so far this year with Albuquerque.

Lucas Gilbreath
Colorado Rockies
