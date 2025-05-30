Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lucas Giolito headshot

Lucas Giolito News: Decent results in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2025

Giolito didn't factor into the decision Friday against Atlanta after allowing one run on five hits and two walks in 4.2 innings. He struck out three.

It was a solid performance from Giolito, who kept the ball in the yard and didn't surrender any extra-base hits. The veteran right-hander has given up six runs on a pair of occasions this season, which has considerably damaged his ratios for the season, and he's reached the fifth inning in just three of his first six appearances while posting a quality start in the other three. Giolito has a 4.78 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 26:10 K:BB over 32 innings, and he shapes up as a volatile fantasy option versus the Angels in his next scheduled outing.

Lucas Giolito
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now