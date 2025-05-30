Lucas Giolito News: Decent results in no-decision

Giolito didn't factor into the decision Friday against Atlanta after allowing one run on five hits and two walks in 4.2 innings. He struck out three.

It was a solid performance from Giolito, who kept the ball in the yard and didn't surrender any extra-base hits. The veteran right-hander has given up six runs on a pair of occasions this season, which has considerably damaged his ratios for the season, and he's reached the fifth inning in just three of his first six appearances while posting a quality start in the other three. Giolito has a 4.78 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 26:10 K:BB over 32 innings, and he shapes up as a volatile fantasy option versus the Angels in his next scheduled outing.