Lucas Giolito headshot

Lucas Giolito News: Start postponed again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 23, 2025 at 4:17pm

Giolito won't pitch Friday, as the second game of Boston's doubleheader against the Orioles was postponed due to rain.

Originally scheduled to pitch Thursday, Giolito will now presumably look to take the mound during Saturday's doubleheader after having his start rained out in back-to-back days. The 30-year-old righty will be looking to get back on track after posting a 7.08 ERA and 1.52 WHIP in 20.1 innings across his first four starts.

Lucas Giolito
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
