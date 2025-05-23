Lucas Giolito News: Start postponed again

Giolito won't pitch Friday, as the second game of Boston's doubleheader against the Orioles was postponed due to rain.

Originally scheduled to pitch Thursday, Giolito will now presumably look to take the mound during Saturday's doubleheader after having his start rained out in back-to-back days. The 30-year-old righty will be looking to get back on track after posting a 7.08 ERA and 1.52 WHIP in 20.1 innings across his first four starts.