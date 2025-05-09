Lucas Sims News: Released by Nats

The Nationals placed Sims on unconditional release waivers Friday.

The decision to cut Sims comes after he allowed three earned runs in two-thirds of an inning against the Cardinals on Friday. The 31-year-old righty now owns an abysmal 13.86 ERA and 2.27 WHIP through 12.1 innings this season, and he's unlikely to attract more than a minor-league deal in free agency at this point.