Lucas Sims headshot

Lucas Sims News: Released by Nats

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2025

The Nationals placed Sims on unconditional release waivers Friday.

The decision to cut Sims comes after he allowed three earned runs in two-thirds of an inning against the Cardinals on Friday. The 31-year-old righty now owns an abysmal 13.86 ERA and 2.27 WHIP through 12.1 innings this season, and he's unlikely to attract more than a minor-league deal in free agency at this point.

