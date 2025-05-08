Luis Almeyda News: Back in action in rookie ball

Almeyda (shoulder) has gone 3-for-7 with a triple, a walk, a stolen base, two runs and three RBI in three games for the Orioles' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate.

Almeyda didn't play after July 25 last season due to a right shoulder injury, but the 19-year-old appears to have moved past the issue at some point prior to the start of the 2025 FCL campaign. He finished the 2024 campaign with a .200/.337/.316 slash line to go with five home runs and 12 stolen bases over 53 games in the FCL.