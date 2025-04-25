Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Luis Baez headshot

Luis Baez News: Yet to make 2025 debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Baez, who opened the year on the development list, was assigned to Double-A Corpus Christi on April 15 but has not yet played in a game.

Baez was a pretty big disappointment at High-A in 2024, logging a .300 OBP and 0.20 BB/K as a 20-year-old playing half his games in the hitter-friendly park in Asheville. His body and athleticism has also trended in the wrong direction, so he's a power-only corner outfield prospect who doesn't project to get on base enough to play everyday at the highest level. He may still be working with the coaching staff at Double-A or dealing with an undisclosed injury, given that he hasn't played in a game despite being assigned 10 days ago.

Luis Baez
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now