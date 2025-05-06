Luis Campusano News: Sent back to El Paso

The Padres optioned Campusano to Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday.

Just three days after being recalled from Triple-A, Campusano will return to the minors to make room for the return of Jackson Merrill (hamstring) from the injured list. Campusano went 0-for-6 during his brief stint with the Padres, though he managed to reach base four times via walks. He'd likely return to the majors if Elias Diaz or Martin Maldonado were to miss any amount of time.