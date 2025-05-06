Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luis Campusano headshot

Luis Campusano News: Sent back to El Paso

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2025

The Padres optioned Campusano to Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday.

Just three days after being recalled from Triple-A, Campusano will return to the minors to make room for the return of Jackson Merrill (hamstring) from the injured list. Campusano went 0-for-6 during his brief stint with the Padres, though he managed to reach base four times via walks. He'd likely return to the majors if Elias Diaz or Martin Maldonado were to miss any amount of time.

Luis Campusano
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now