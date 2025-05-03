Luis Campusano News: Summoned to majors

The Padres recalled Campusano from Triple-A El Paso on Saturday.

Campusano has performed well with Triple-A El Paso this season, slashing .322/.445/.598 with six home runs, 17 RBI and 21 runs over 110 plate appearances. He struggled in the majors last year, posting a .642 OPS over 299 plate appearances, but was much better in 2023, when he slashed .319/.356/.491 with seven long balls in 49 games. Campusano may not get much playing time behind the plate with the Padres given his defensive liabilities and since the team already has two other catchers -- veterans Elias Diaz and Martin Maldonado -- but he may also get an occasional turn at DH. To make room for Campusano on the roster, San Diego optioned Connor Joe to El Paso.