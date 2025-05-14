Luis Castillo News: Turns in quality start

Castillo allowed a run on six hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings in a no-decision versus the Yankees on Wednesday.

Castillo wasn't at his sharpest but still kept the Yankees off the board until Jasson Dominguez's RBI double in the sixth inning. This was Castillo's fourth quality start of the season, three of which have come over his last four outings. The six strikeouts matched his season high, but he also continued the trend of walking at least two batters in every start so far. He's posted a 3.65 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 39:20 K:BB across 49.1 innings through nine starts in 2025. Castillo is projected for a much more favorable start on the road versus the White Sox next week.