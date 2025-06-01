Luis Garcia Injury: Shelved with adductor strain

The Dodgers placed Garcia on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to a right adductor strain.

According to Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register, Garcia sustained the injury during the Dodgers' series with the Guardians earlier in the week, which explains why the right-hander went unused in wins Friday or Saturday over the Yankees. Los Angeles recalled right-hander Noah Davis from Triple-A Oklahoma City to replace Garcia in the bullpen.