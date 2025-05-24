Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luis Garcia headshot

Luis Garcia Injury: Throws off mound

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

Garcia (elbow) threw a bullpen session Saturday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Saturday appears to be the first time Garcia has done any sort of mound work since being shut down with elbow inflammation at the start of the season. While getting back to throwing bullpens is a major step forward, he's still likely several weeks away from beginning a rehab assignment.

Luis Garcia
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now