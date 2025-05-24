Luis Garcia Injury: Throws off mound
Garcia (elbow) threw a bullpen session Saturday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Saturday appears to be the first time Garcia has done any sort of mound work since being shut down with elbow inflammation at the start of the season. While getting back to throwing bullpens is a major step forward, he's still likely several weeks away from beginning a rehab assignment.
