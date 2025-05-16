Luis Garcia News: Back from paternity leave
The Nationals activated Garcia (personal) from the paternity list Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Garcia missed the three-game series in Atlanta earlier this week while welcoming a new addition to the family but is ready to go for the weekend set in Baltimore. The second baseman has a .618 OPS with three homers and six stolen bases this season for the Nationals.
