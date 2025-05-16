Fantasy Baseball
Luis Garcia headshot

Luis Garcia News: Back from paternity leave

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

The Nationals activated Garcia (personal) from the paternity list Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Garcia missed the three-game series in Atlanta earlier this week while welcoming a new addition to the family but is ready to go for the weekend set in Baltimore. The second baseman has a .618 OPS with three homers and six stolen bases this season for the Nationals.

Luis Garcia
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
