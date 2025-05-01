Luis Garcia News: Swipes two bags Thursday

Garcia went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, two steals and one run scored in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Phillies.

Garcia gave the Nationals a two-run lead in the sixth inning, when his single to left field brought Keibert Ruiz home. Garcia proceeded to steal base twice in the same frame, the second of which was to home plate after an errant throw from Rafael Marchan to second base. Garcia has reached base safely in seven straight games, and over that span he has gone 9-for-25 (.360) with three stolen bases, three runs scored, one home run and two RBI.