Luis Gil headshot

Luis Gil Injury: Begins throwing program

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Monday that Gil (lat) began a throwing program Sunday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Gil's throwing progression had been pushed back because his right lat strain wasn't fully healed yet, but he played catch Sunday and felt fine a day later Monday. It will be a slow ramp-up for the right-hander, as Gil was shut down for two months. He won't be ready to rejoin the Yankees' rotation until at least June.

