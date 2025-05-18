Luis Gil Injury: May return to mound within 2 weeks
Gil (lat) is on track with his throwing program and is targeting a return to the mound within the next 1-to-2 weeks, per MLB.com.
Gil sustained a right lat strain in late February, resulting in a trip to the injured list to begin the campaign. The right-hander kicked off a throwing program in late April and appears to be making gradual but steady progress toward a return. If Gil continues to move forward without any setbacks, he could be pitching for the Yankees sometime in June.
