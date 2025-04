The Orioles designated Gonzalez for assignment Monday, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Scott Blewett, who was claimed off waivers. Gonzalez, 33, has yet to make an appearance at the major-league level and holds a 5.79 ERA and 4:4 K:BB over 4.2 frames this season with Triple-A Norfolk.