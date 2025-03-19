Luis Guerrero News: Optioned to Triple-A

The Red Sox optioned Guerrero to Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Guerrero struck out 10 over 5.2 innings this spring but also walked nine and surrendered six runs. The 24-year-old was terrific during a cup of coffee in the majors last season -- allowing just one unearned run over 10 innings -- and should get another opportunity in the big leagues sooner rather than later.