Luis L. Ortiz News: Fans eight in revenge game

Ortiz (2-2) picked up the win Friday, giving up two runs on four hits and three walks over five innings in a 10-7 victory over the Pirates. He struck out eight.

Facing the club he made his big-league debut for in 2022, Ortiz fired 59 of 92 pitches for strikes, including 28 called or swinging strikes, and got plenty of run support from his new teammates. After a bumpy first outing for the Guardians. Ortiz has posted a 3.24 ERA and 21:5 K:BB over his last three starts and 16.2 innings. He'll look to keep rolling in his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come at home next week against the Yankees.