Luis L. Ortiz News: Final spring outing

Ortiz allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out one over four innings in Tuesday's spring start against the Diamondbacks.

This was Ortiz's final outing of the preseason, which was a rocky one for the Guardians' winter acquisition. He managed to get his WHIP below two (1.98) and reduce his ERA to a spring-low 10.13. The right-hander finished with 14 strikeouts and 13 walks over 17.1 innings. Ortiz is expected to make his first start of the regular season Sunday against the Royals.