Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luis L. Ortiz headshot

Luis L. Ortiz News: Guardians versus Nats postponed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 5, 2025 at 4:52pm

Ortiz will not start Monday after the Guardians' matchup with the Nationals was postponed due to inclement weather, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Ortiz was slated to draw the start in Monday's series opener against Washington, but he's now scheduled to take the mound for Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader, per Tim Stebbins of MLB.com. The right-hander has produced a 4.78 ERA and 1.41 WHIP with 36 strikeouts over 32 innings in six starts this season and he went 6.1 scoreless frames in his last outing against the Twins on Wednesday.

Luis L. Ortiz
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now