Luis L. Ortiz News: Hard-luck loss Sunday

Ortiz (2-4) allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out nine over six innings to take the loss Sunday versus the Phillies.

Ortiz logged his third quality start of the season, with the lone blemish being a Kyle Schwarber solo shot in the second inning. Two of those quality starts have been in Ortiz's last three outings, though he had a clunker in between those efforts by allowing six runs (five earned) to the Nationals on Tuesday. Ortiz's overall numbers are still rather pedestrian -- he's at a 4.78 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 49:21 K:BB through 43.1 innings over eight starts, but he has shown flashes of potential. The 26-year-old's next start is projected to be at Cincinnati.