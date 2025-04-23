Luis L. Ortiz News: Strikes out eight in loss

Ortiz (2-3) took the loss Wednesday against the Yankees, allowing four runs on five hits and five walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out eight.

Ortiz got off to a rocky start Wednesday, allowing two runs in each of the first two innings. The right-hander now has at least eight strikeouts in three consecutive outings, though he's struggled with command, posting 4.91 BB/9 through his first five starts. Ortiz now sports a 5.96 ERA with a 1.56 WHIP and 31:14 K:BB across 25.2 innings this year. He's currently lined up to face the Twins at home in his next start.