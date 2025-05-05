Luis Matos News: Accounts for both of team's runs
Matos went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Cubs on Monday.
The only runs San Francisco managed to score in the loss came on Matos' two-run homer in the fourth inning. The long ball was his second in his last three games, a stretch during which he's gone 4-for-9. Matos has started to get more opportunities of late, as he's started four of the Giants' past five contests.
