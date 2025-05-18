Fantasy Baseball
Luis Matos headshot

Luis Matos News: In lineup Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Matos (shoulder) will bat sixth and play right field Sunday against the Athletics, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Matos was scratched from Friday's lineup due to discomfort in his right shoulder and didn't appear in Saturday's 1-0 win over the A's. However, he's back in the starting nine for the series finale. Matos is slashing .167/.219/.350 in 64 plate appearances this season.

