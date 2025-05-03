Luis Matos News: Launches solo shot Saturday

Matos went 1-for-1 with two walks, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Rockies.

Matos, who served as the designated hitter, put the Giants on the board in the third inning, when he took Bradley Blalock deep to left-center field for a solo homer. Matos has struggled at the plate this season and has gone 2-for-28 over his last nine games (including Saturday). Even with his slow start to the season, Matos should still see starts in the outfield in a platoon with Mike Yastrzemski.