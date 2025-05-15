Luis Mey News: Strong start to MLB career
Mey struck out two and didn't allow a baserunner in a scoreless inning during Thursday's 7-1 win against the White Sox.
Mey is one of Cincinnati's top prospects, and he's allowed just one run with an 11:3 K:BB across 7.1 innings since being promoted May 1. The 23-year-old righty has recorded one hold but has mostly pitched in lower-leverage spots so far, though he'll likely work his way into the high-leverage mix if he can continue the strong performance. Journeyman Emilio Pagan has taken over the closer role with Alexis Diaz demoted to Triple-A amid his struggles, and Mey could have an outside shot at seeing some saves later in the season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now