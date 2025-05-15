Luis Mey News: Strong start to MLB career

Mey struck out two and didn't allow a baserunner in a scoreless inning during Thursday's 7-1 win against the White Sox.

Mey is one of Cincinnati's top prospects, and he's allowed just one run with an 11:3 K:BB across 7.1 innings since being promoted May 1. The 23-year-old righty has recorded one hold but has mostly pitched in lower-leverage spots so far, though he'll likely work his way into the high-leverage mix if he can continue the strong performance. Journeyman Emilio Pagan has taken over the closer role with Alexis Diaz demoted to Triple-A amid his struggles, and Mey could have an outside shot at seeing some saves later in the season.