Luis Patino News: Activated from minor-league IL

Patino (elbow) was activated off the minor-league injured list and transferred to Double-A San Antonio on Thursday, per MadFriars.

Patino re-signed with San Diego on a minor-league deal in January and began pitching in games as part of a rehab assignment in early May. The right-hander appeared in four contents with Single-A Lake Elsinore, allowing four runs (two earned) on seven hits over nine innings while posting an 8:5 K:BB. Patino is scheduled to make his first start with San Antonio on Friday.