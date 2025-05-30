Fantasy Baseball
Luis Patino headshot

Luis Patino News: Activated from minor-league IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2025

Patino (elbow) was activated off the minor-league injured list and transferred to Double-A San Antonio on Thursday, per MadFriars.

Patino re-signed with San Diego on a minor-league deal in January and began pitching in games as part of a rehab assignment in early May. The right-hander appeared in four contents with Single-A Lake Elsinore, allowing four runs (two earned) on seven hits over nine innings while posting an 8:5 K:BB. Patino is scheduled to make his first start with San Antonio on Friday.

