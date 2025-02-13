Luis Perales Injury: Throwing off flat ground

Perales (elbow) said Thursday that he's been cleared to throw off flat ground up to 90 feet, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Perales still appears to be in the early stages of his throwing program as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent last June. Though the right-hander is unlikely to pitch in games at any point in 2025, the Red Sox recognized enough potential in him to keep him on the 40-man roster for the second season in a row. Before sustaining the season-ending elbow injury, Perales turned in a 2.94 ERA and 48:11 K:BB in 29.2 innings between High-A Greenville and Double-A Portland.