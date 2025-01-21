Farm Futures: Top 400 Prospect Rankings Update

This article is part of our Farm Futures series.

Walcott is the only prospect who has had success against full-season pitching and has clear first-round fantasy upside to me. He has the elite athleticism combined with the incredibly projectable power that already shows up in a big way in games and he has exceeded expectations with his hit tool at every stop. I

Onto the mailbag, and a big thank you to everyone who sent in questions on Twitter , BlueSky or on Discord !

Additionally, I want to apologize about the issue with MyLeagues last week. We had to reset something to get the Athletics players to show up when people were using MyLeagues, and that resulted in people having to re-input their leagues into MyLeagues. And if you're not using MyLeagues to sync the prospect rankings with your league, I highly recommend that — it's a very valuable time saver.

Since I did a special Mock First-Year Player Draft episode for the Prospect Podcast on International Signing Day (Jan. 15), the accompanying mailbag podcast for the Top 400 update had to wait until this week:

The Top 400 Prospect Rankings were fully updated last week, along with updated ETAs, team top 20s, the Top-100 First-Year Player Draft rankings and the First-Year Player Draft Blueprint!

Since I did a special Mock First-Year Player Draft episode for the Prospect Podcast on International Signing Day (Jan. 15), the accompanying mailbag podcast for the Top 400 update had to wait until this week:

Additionally, I want to apologize about the issue with MyLeagues last week. We had to reset something to get the Athletics players to show up when people were using MyLeagues, and that resulted in people having to re-input their leagues into MyLeagues. And if you're not using MyLeagues to sync the prospect rankings with your league, I highly recommend that — it's a very valuable time saver.

Some good news: I think I'll be able to get a full dynasty rankings update done before the end of January!

Onto the mailbag, and a big thank you to everyone who sent in questions on Twitter, BlueSky or on Discord!

Garrett Serbin: Love to see Matt Shaw (CHC) get some love, but is Sebastian Walcott (TEX) really that impressive already?

Walcott is the only prospect who has had success against full-season pitching and has clear first-round fantasy upside to me. He has the elite athleticism combined with the incredibly projectable power that already shows up in a big way in games and he has exceeded expectations with his hit tool at every stop. I think a lot of people are underrating just how impressive what he did was from an age/level standpoint and I think the tale of his 2024 season -- massive struggles right away and then quickly went from struggling to dominating -- gets lost by just looking at his full-season stats.

Russ Hinnen: Did Leodalis De Vries (SD) fall? Also, quite the move up for Zyhir Hope (LAD). Are you Hope-ing for him to live up to the off-season hype?

Yeah, De Vries fell from No. 4 to No. 12. Roki Sasaki was added to the rankings ahead of him, and he was passed by Kristian Campbell (BOS), Matt Shaw (CHC), Walker Jenkins (MIN), Bryce Eldridge (SF), Dylan Crews (WAS), Coby Mayo (BAL) and Bubba Chandler (PIT), and I consider De Vries part of a big tier from No. 7 (Jenkins) to Travis Bazzana (CLE) at No. 26 . The only reason I've got him behind everyone he's behind is proximity. When I saw De Vries in the Arizona Fall League, I thought he looked great for a recently-turned 18-year-old, but it was also clear that he was 18 and was a year or two behind even someone like Hope, who hadn't played above Single-A before going to the AFL. It's not that I thought De Vries would be up in the majors this year, but I think I lean a tiny bit more towards proximity the closer we get to the start of the next season, so with a big tier, I found myself prioritizing guys like Shaw and Crews. If you've got De Vries, nothing has changed about him, and he's the highest ranked prospect who I'm 100 percent confident won't play in the majors this year.

Yeah, talking with people who had seen Hope in person before going to the AFL was helpful and then seeing him out there was good as well. I had been unsure about his body, because on video he looked pretty thick for his age and not exactly like the typical plus runner in center field, but Hope's got a rare combination of strength and athleticism in a compact 5-foot-10 frame. It would be pretty surprising if Hope struggled at any point this year, and for me, it's more about how high he climbs this year.

Phil Kramer: Why did Leodalis De Vries (SD) fall so far below Walker Jenkins (MIN)? Also, Geoff Pontes of Baseball America said in your pod that to him Jesus Made (MIL) is clearly better than Jenkins, obviously the vast majority of rankings would disagree with this take but what is the argument against Geoff?

Jenkins is No. 7 and De Vries is No. 12, and as I said, they're in the same tier, so if you prefer De Vries to Jenkins I wouldn't say a word. Jenkins is just a little closer to making a fantasy impact. This is a really bad case of the ETAs being the same for Jenkins and De Vries (2026) but meaning something quite different. I could see Jenkins competing for an Opening Day roster spot in 2026, while I could see De Vries competing up at the very end of 2026 and then competing for an Opening Day roster spot in 2027.

As for Geoff's Made over Jenkins take, I think different evaluators can have the same information and do different things with it. Earlier when I said Walcott is the only prospect who has had success against full-season pitching and has clear first-round fantasy upside, I put the "had success against full-season pitching" qualifier in there because Made also has clear first-round fantasy upside. So I acknowledge the same ceiling with Made that Geoff sees and I ranked Made where I was comfortable ranking him. He has only played in the Dominican Summer League. I've never ranked someone who had only played in the DSL top 25 before Made, and I've certainly never been asked why I didn't have a guy who had only played in the DSL in the top 10 before Made. This means he's special, or we at least think he's special, so ranking him second, or sixth or seventh could end up looking like the right move, and I think everyone is at least aware of the type of prospect we're discussing. He's basically a perfect prospect while playing at the lowest level of the minor leagues, and I think reasonable minds can differ about where that prospect should slot into a set of rankings.

Matthew Vandenbrand: Are you tired of ranking Jordan Lawlar (ARI) yet? He's 22, but dang it's been a decade right?

I was tired of ranking Lawlar a year ago, so I'm definitely tired now. I know some people take that the wrong way, but when I'm tired of ranking a prospect, it's a prospect where nothing about them seems to really be changing except they're getting older. That's kind of where we're at with Lawlar, he was a long shot to make the team last year and is a long shot again this year, yet he flashed enough upside when healthy to not tank his rank.

DaleTeekz: Cam Collier (CIN) has bounced around the rankings being in the top 50-100, dropping out of the top 200, and now he's up to top 50. Is he here to stay?

Here is Collier's ranking history (you can see this on any prospect or former prospect's player page), to back up Dale's question:

I hate when I flip flop on a prospect like this, and I'm sure you guys do too. Collier's command of the zone showing up like it did at High-A while he was doing as much damage as he was, particularly in the second half, was eye opening for me. He slashed .265/.404/.466 with 10 home runs, a 17.3 percent walk rate and a 23.5 percent strikeout rate in his final 65 games as a 19-year-old for High-A Dayton. I think something clicked for me when I started comparing him to the best first base prospects in the game. Collier hasn't moved to first base yet, but that's the type of offensive player he has a chance to become, and I think he stacks up great with guys like Jac Caglianone and Xavier Isaac. For guys like Caglianone and Isaac, the question is whether they're hit tools will be good enough. With Collier, he just needs to keep his groundball rate around where it was last year (43.5 GB%) rather than where it was in 2023 (53.0 GB%).

Danny J: I need some deep dives on the Alejandro Rosario (TEX) and Travis Sykora (WAS) hype trains!

Rosario is basically a perfect pitching prospect except he might not debut until late-2025. He's got all the pitches he needs, including one of the best splitters in the game and he's got elite control now. If you've got three good pitches, a plus fastball, a go-to put-away pitch and great control, that's almost everything I'm looking for. The only other stuff I want in a pitching prospect are a bit more size (Rosario is 6-foot-1), a proven track record of logging a heavy workload (his 88.1 innings last year were a career high), and an immediate ETA. Rosario will open the year at Double-A, and even if he dominates there as expected, he probably wouldn't get promoted fast enough (and the Rangers have rotation depth anyway) to pitch in the big leagues in the first half.

Almost everything I said about Rosario applies to Sykora, except Sykora has the size (6-foot-8) but is even further away than Rosario, having only pitched at Single-A. I think it's 50/50 as to whether Rosario is still prospect eligible next year, but if he is, he and Sykora could be the top two pitching prospects in the game a year from now.

Kyle: I saw that Wikelman Gonzalez (CHW) had a double arrow drop, and Winston Santos (TEX) and Austin Charles (KC) had single down arrows. Can you talk about what influenced those drops?

I know Erik Siegrist mentioned this in the Discord MLB room that you probably shouldn't focus on the single down arrows for Santos and Charles, and that's an important sentiment in general with these big updates. If a guy was removed from the rankings or has double down arrows, that might be cause for concern, although even then, not much may have changed with that specific prospect.

In the case of Gonzalez, I may have lowered him a little too much — from 152 to 256 — but the reports on the quality of his stuff weren't as glowing this offseason as I remembered them being, and he's probably closer to other recently acquired White Sox pitching prospects like Jairo Iriarte and Nick Nastrini than we'd like to believe, where he's got good overall stuff but his poor command will push him to relief. I liked how Gonzalez finished 2025, and I definitely prefer him to Iriarte and Nastrini, but he doesn't have as high of a ceiling as I used to think.

With Santos, I also came away a little lower on his long-term ceiling, and with Charles, he's obviously boom or bust and the bust has always been more likely than the boom.

Toolsy: What's the reason for the Lazaro Montes (SEA) drop?

I mentioned earlier how there's a tier from No. 7 to No. 26. There's also a tier from No. 27 (Jac Caglianone, KC) to No. 79 (Cole Young, SEA). Montes is in that tier, so if you wanted to value him as highly as No. 26, that'd be just fine. I put him just in front of Braden Montgomery (CHW) and Colby Thomas (ATH), as they're three of the best power-hitting outfield prospects in the game, with clear ceilings in HR, RBI and questionable output elsewhere. These are the type of prospects who become Teoscar Hernandez or Tyler O'Neill if it all works out, where they're hitting fourth or fifth and striking out a bunch but the good greatly outweighs the bad. However, Montes could easily go to Double-A this year and strike out way too much and tank his value. I think where I've got him ranked (No. 46) factors in the upside and the risk.

Chris Wilson: You have been the high man on Jett Williams (NYM) for a while now but I see that he's even tumbling down your board. Anything noteworthy to worry about or are others just passing him by since he didn't play much last year?

At this point, I'm starting to track the injuries with Jett, who is also in that big tier with Montes from 26-79. Jett is young enough that one fully healthy season would put the questions to bed, but he is starting to build up a bit of a track record of missing time. Also, he didn't dominate to the extent I would have liked to see when he was healthy this year. A lot of the appeal with Jett is still theoretical, as he has such a small strike zone and is so good at drawing walks that we just haven't seen him playing regularly and swinging regularly against upper-level pitching. I think there's sneaky power in there, but I don't have much recent, relevant proof of that. He can absolutely develop into a leadoff hitter who steals 30-plus bases, but he needs to stay healthy and start driving the ball in games in order to climb back into the top 20.

M_Festtt: In relation to the FYPD prospect class, I've seen teams eager to sell Jackson Holliday (BAL) to acquire FYPD picks because of his poor MLB showing. Where would you rank Holliday in this class, and if you are buying Holliday and had picks 7, 13, and 14, would you sell all three for him?

I would rank Holliday in the same tier as Roki Sasaki and I would do that deal (trade 7, 13, 14 for Holliday). I'm excited to talk about this dynasty startup auction league I'm in, as we're just finishing up the slow auction portion, but here is where Holliday slots among the prospects by auction price (there was a $200 budget for 15 teams to buy 10 players):

$31 Roki Sasaki, SP, LAD

$25 Dylan Crews, OF, WAS

$20 Jackson Holliday, 2B, BAL

$20 Andrew Painter, SP, PHI

$17 Roman Anthony, OF, BOS

$17 Jasson Dominguez, OF, NYY

$15 Matt Shaw, 3B, CHC

$14 Kristian Campbell, 2B, BOS

Obviously when the money was down and the bidding was happening, proximity played a big role in pricing out the top prospects, and in an auction, when a player is nominated plays a big role in how much money they go for, but I thought this was illustrative of how Holliday is still being valued. Also, of all those prospects, Holliday was the player I was most seriously involved in the bidding for.

Gabriel Garcia: Konnor Griffin (PIT) — big and toolsy, stole a million bases his SR season. Given his youth, is it foolish to dream on superstar ceiling — Elly De La Cruz, Oneil Cruz, Trea Turner?

It's not foolish as long as you're aware you're dreaming and it's highly unlikely that he reaches those heights. Griffin is boom or bust, and I ranked him next to Felnin Celesten (SEA), another boom or bust shortstop prospect, just inside the top 50. Dreaming on the high-end outcomes with players like Griffin is a big part of the fun in prospecting.

LeoLifeofRiley: If Caleb Durbin (MIL) is available in a FYPD, would it be be fair to use these rankings to slot him between Carson Benge (NYM) and Ryan Waldschmidt (ARI)? And is that based primarily on proximity?

Yes, and I like the idea of using an FYPD draft to frame Durbin's value, as he's a much better version of Hyeseong Kim (LAD), and dynasty managers need to value Durbin as a big-league ready piece, not as a prospect with growth potential -- he is what he is. As the Brewers' roster sits, I expect Durbin to be the starting third baseman at some point early in 2025. It may not start out that way, just like Joey Ortiz didn't start out by playing every day last year, but they need to get Brice Turang, Ortiz and Durbin in the lineup, or they need to acquire someone better than Durbin.

So if I'm right, and Durbin gets around 500 plate appearances (Ortiz got 511 last year), I'd expect Durbin to steal 30-plus bases while hitting 5-10 home runs and providing a quality average and on-base percentage. It's not the sexiest profile in dynasty leagues, but in the back of the top 100, any sexy profile comes with massive risk, and there are unsexy profiles that aren't as close to providing value as Durbin is.

The Shermanimal: Beyond the obvious answer of 'look how they're ranked', do any of the non-Roki Sasaki arms in the top 25 particularly intrigue you? Who has the highest ceiling among them if things break right?

Bubba Chandler intrigues me most because he has the best combination of long-term upside and 2025 value. He's fully stretched out and his development in the minors is complete. Andrew Painter (PHI) probably has the highest ceiling after Sasaki, but he's not going to log much more than 70-80 innings in the majors this year. Chandler threw 16 more innings in 2024 than Painter did in 2022, which illustrates how far Painter has to go to get built up to the place Chandler is now.

MinuteManDan: Is Shotaro Morii (ATH) in consideration for FYPD?

I definitely don't mind taking a flyer on Morii late in an FYPD, but my initial instinct is the hype machine is a little overboard with him just due to the Japanese two-way player thing. Not a plus runner (from what I can find), and I don't want him to be developed as a two-way player if I take him in an FYPD.

Joe Simon-Rasmussen: What gives you confidence in Hayden Birdsong (SF) succeeding despite his track record of high walk rates?

I would not say I'm confident Birdsong will succeed, but I'm confident in how high his ceiling is if he were to succeed. I loved Birdsong a year ago as a long-term flyer and he still blew away my expectations — just to get to the point that he was not only in the majors at 22, but having success in some of his big-league starts, was really impressive. The control is obviously a work in progress, but a 10.8 percent walk rate in the upper minors last year for a pitcher his age and with his stuff (three plus pitches) has me pretty excited about the breakout possibilities this year and next.

Toolsy: Felnin Celesten (SEA) has an arrow up. Is that because he is expected to be healthy or is there something else driving him up? Do you expect him to make a big jump up the ranks this year?

Nothing about Celesten has changed since the last update, I just rearranged where I slotted him in that big tier. He's an upside gamble, which I know is all some of you care about, and you could push him up even higher if that's you. Celesten is also a great example of why Sebastian Walcott is so impressive, as those two signed at the same age and on the same day two years ago and Walcott just dominated High-A while Celesten, due in part to some untimely injuries, is set to make his Single-A debut.

PaulMax: Any injured guys you'd recommend as good buy-low candidates if I've got room to stash a prospect for a year? I was thinking Luis Perales (BOS) but wondering if you have any other names...

Yes, Perales is a very good candidate. River Ryan (LAD) and Ricky Tiedemann (TOR) are the only injured guys I'd stash over Perales, and I have Tiedemann and Perales back-to-back in the rankings. Owen Murphy (ATL) is the only other option I could find in the top 200, so I'd be focused on those four pitchers if you're looking for a high-upside injury stash.

MTBSurf: If you could only have one of the following for 2025, who would it be and why: Roman Anthony (BOS), Kristian Campbell (BOS), or Emmanuel Rodriguez (MIN)?

This is so close between Anthony and Campbell, as Anthony is more surely ready, while Campbell has a much clearer path to everyday at-bats. Everyone in baseball knows the Red Sox would like Masataka Yoshida to not be on the roster so that they could play Rafael Devers at first base and Triston Casas at designated hitter, and nobody is going to take Yoshida off their hands. Even if they got rid of Yoshida or Triston Casas, they'd still have four outfielders for three spots. I have fait that they'll be trying to clear a path for Anthony, but I know there's a path for Campbell, so I'll say Campbell for now, but I'm not going after either guy at ADP.

Rodriguez is last for me, based largely on the fact he's only played 44 games above High-A, but I wouldn't be floored if you told me he was going to win a big-league job this spring, so I respect including him in the question, even if he's hundreds of spots lower than Anthony and Campbell in ADP.

Chuck: Despite his proximity, Marcelo Mayer (BOS) is at the lowest point in your top 100 in his career thus far. Besides the obvious health concerns, what would you need to see from him to place him back near the top 30-40 range?

I don't think he can get back into the 30-40 range, barring him being one of the best hitters at Triple-A this year while staying healthy. There just isn't much fantasy juice with Mayer and he's always banged up. He could help you in batting average and especially on-base percentage, but he probably won't be more than a 20-homer hitter and he's a 40-grade runner, so I'm not expecting more than a handful of steals. It's a floor over ceiling profile, but there isn't a high floor because of the durability issues.

EC: Brady House (WAS) — anything to see here? Can he have an impact at the MLB level? Or is someone like Seaver King going to have a better chance of making an impact in the future?

I'm worried about House and King, but House is at least closer to knocking on the door. I was too high on House this time last year, as he scuffled much more against upper-level pitching than I thought he would, and now there are some pretty substantial hit tool concerns. However, he also still has a high ceiling as a power hitter and is a very capable defender and is still young, so this is a big mulligan year for House against Triple-A pitching. If he makes the necessary adjustments and stops swinging at everything, he could be a 25-homer big-league third baseman.

With King, I don't see that same type of offensive upside, but he could steal 30-plus bases as an aggressive hitter who has an earlier prime because his approach won't age well once he loses some bat speed. I'm lower on King, but if he works out I think he'll be someone who moves all over the field like Willi Castro.

Luke Anderson: Can you touch on Josue Briceno (DET)? I've seen a few others have him as a top-100 guy but you seem to be a little lower on him. Also, who are some of your favorite non-FYPD prospects in the 100-300 range to target in this year's FYPD?

Yeah, I was annoyed at myself for bumping Briceno off the list right before the Arizona Fall League, where he was one of the big stories. The reason I bumped him off initially is that he's unlikely to stick at catcher and it will be a lot to ask for him to hit enough to play first base or designated hitter, and that all still applies, there's just a bit more evidence that he could potentially provide that much offense. There are false positives every year in the AFL, and I think it's important to remember your priors before AFL play and not treat the AFL like it's each prospect's whole season. I was never going to bump Briceno from off the list to inside the top 150 based off his strong AFL, and off the list to No. 250 is still a pretty sizable jump.

I think there's a tier drop off after Jurrangelo Cijntje (SEA) at No. 146 overall, so for your second question on non-FYPD prospects in the 100-300 range to target in FYPDs, I would strongly prefer the guys in the 100-146 range, but I'll give you some I like after 146:

153. Jonathon Long, 1B, CHC — Dominant showing at Double-A, worth a flyer despite natural Quad-A/low-pedigree 1B concerns

173. Brandyn Garcia, LHP, SEA — Not a perfect pitching prospect, with shaky third pitch and command, but two plus pitches, great team context and close to the majors

177. Connor Prielipp, LHP, MIN — He's often been injured over the past few years, but he finished last year healthy, has a really high ceiling and at 24, he's a sneaky second-half of 2025 option

205. Jack Perkins, RHP, ATH — Older righty with no projection remaining, but workhorse frame with great fastball/slider combo. Finished 2024 strong and should be big-league ready this summer

214. RJ Schreck, OF, TOR — Bat-first left fielder had 153 wRC+ at Double-A after getting traded from Seattle for Justin Turner. High-end hit tool, might be reaching another level as a power hitter

252. Rainiel Rodriguez, 1B/C, STL — Might be this year's top trendy teenage slugger. He has an extreme fantasy-over-reality profile, but the bat might be undeniable

294. Devin Saltiban, 2B/OF, PHI — Fantasy-friendly skill set with burgeoning power and excellent results on the bases. Finished 2024 really strong at Single-A

302. Trey Gibson, RHP, BAL — Big 6-5 righty with power game (58.8 GB% in 2024, touches 99 mph) and several above-average pitches. Turns 23 in May and hasn't pitched at Double-A yet

Ross Redcay: Is part (or maybe all) of the reason you're kinda lower on DSL guys like Luis Pena (MIL) and Eduardo Beltre (MIN) because we likely won't see them playing the first month or so while other breakouts are happening (thereby making it harder to make a decision to drop them)? Or is it more just how far they are from contributing in the majors?

It's not the schedule part with Pena and Beltre, as Emil Morales (LAD), Yairo Padilla (STL) and Jhonny Level (SF) all cracked the top 200 and they should open the year in the complex leagues along with Pena and Beltre. With Pena, I'm just waiting to see how his power develops. He's obviously got some exciting tools, but I think there's a decent chance he's still just an average/OBP and speed guy after his first season stateside. With Beltre, I just want to see him prove it with the hit tool against better pitching. It seemed like evaluators were a little surprised at his DSL performance, and you only have to go back a couple years to find an example from the same organization (Yasser Mercedes) where a monster DSL season was followed by an underwhelming showing in the Florida Complex League.

Josh Noah: Thoughts on Jhostynxon Garcia (BOS) making a jump this year? Was surprised to see him as low as he is along with Ralphy Velazquez (CLE). More insight on these two would be appreciated!

Garcia is a really aggressive hitter and I've gone back and forth about whether I think he'll hit enough. I definitely don't see him playing in the majors against right-handed pitching anytime soon without a trade out of Boston. He could be pretty interesting if he got dealt to the Marlins or Pirates or something like that.

One of my favorite "rules" for ranking prospects from the old Baseball Prospectus podcast "Up and In" is that first base prospects need to hit at every level. It was a small sample at High-A, but it was mediocre enough that I knocked Velazquez a little for it. For the year, he had a .154 ISO, 11 home runs and a .385 SLG in 101 games. That's pretty good for a 19-year-old, but it wasn't great for a first base prospect.

Doug Fraley: Andrew Walters (CLE) is a faller. Is that due to the depth in Cleveland's bullpen?

I ranked the relievers roughly based on how interested I am in them over the next two seasons with more emphasis on this season, and I felt Cleveland's bullpen depth hurt him.

Here are the pure relievers who made the top-400 (there are obviously dozens more who are more likely to relieve than start, and I'll cover everyone in this year's Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings):

195. Seth Halvorsen, COL

217. Zach Maxwell, CIN

218. Edgardo Henriquez, LAD

224. Craig Yoho, MIL

253. Mason Montgomery, TB

284. Marc Church, TEX

340. Hunter Bigge, TB

341. Andrew Walters, CLE

366. Jaden Hill, COL

In leagues where good relief prospects have value, you should still be valuing Walters, but I'm not treating him as a priority saves spec in more standard weekly leagues that don't reward holds due to the presence of Cade Smith. It's also worth noting that the back half of the rankings are pretty flat — there isn't a major valuation difference between Maxwell/Henriquez and Bigge/Walters, for instance.

Ashton Gilmore: What did Ty Johnson (TB) ever do to you?

I underrated the bullpen risk with Johnson initially while he was dominating over the second half of the season. The Rays acquired Johnson and Hunter Bigge along with Christopher Morel in the deal that Isaac Paredes to the Cubs, and he was excellent after switching orgs., although that excellence started about a month before the trade. He has a big-time fastball and then a decent slider and his changeup is a distant third offering. Johnson is also pretty old (entering age-23 season) for a pitcher who has never pitched at Double-A. All that said, I do regret lowering Johnson as far as I did (down to No. 261).

Kyle: What are your thoughts on Welbyn Francisca (CLE) long term?

He's a better real-life prospect than fantasy one, as power is his weakest tool and his defensive chops are a big part of the appeal. Francisca is a good enough middle-infield defender and has a good enough hit tool to be an everyday shortstop or second baseman on a second-division team, and he could even end up being a starting second baseman on a first-division team if he maxes out. I don't see more than 15-homer power, but he could steal 20-plus bases annually.

EC: Which of these prospects makes the most fantasy impact: Diego Cartaya (MIN), Walker Martin (SF), Payton Eeles (MIN), Dylan Dreiling (TEX), Jacob Berry (MIA)

I saved this question for last because it features the least exciting prospects. I'll rule out Cartaya — I'm all for the change of scenery, but even if it works out he'll hit for a really low average. I'll also rule out Martin and Berry — neither player was strongly considered for the top 400 despite their strong pedigree. So that leaves Eeles, a low-upside 5-foot-5 second baseman with a great hit tool, and Dreiling, a potential left fielder who can do a little bit of everything but doesn't have any plus tools. I think Eeles is the safer bet to make some fantasy impact at some time in his career, as he's already big-league ready, but if I were pretty well set at second base, I'd probably take Dreiling just to see where it goes, as it could be an easier spot to churn, as Eeles will probably just be stuck at Triple-A indefinitely.