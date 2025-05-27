Luis Robert News: Not in Tuesday's lineup

Robert is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets.

Robert leads the league with 21 stolen bases -- which is just two short of the career-high 23 steals he posted last season -- but has otherwise been a disappointment offensively in 2025 with a .191/.277/.309 slash line through 50 games. The 27-year-old started the previous 13 contests but will receive a breather Tuesday against New York righty Tylor Megill. Michael Taylor will instead start in center field for the White Sox.