Luis Robert News: On bench again

Robert is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.

Robert will yield to Michael Taylor for a second consecutive game. The only other time Robert has been idle in back-to-back games came in early May when the 27-year-old was dealing with knee soreness. Considering there hasn't been any injury news, Robert may simply be losing playing time. He leads the league in stolen bases with 21, but he has a subpar .583 OPS and a 29.6 percent strikeout rate.