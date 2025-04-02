Luis Severino News: Hit hard in Tuesday's loss

Severino (0-1) took the loss Tuesday, coughing up six runs (five earned) on six hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out six.

After an impressive Opening Day debut for the A's, Severino crashed back to earth Tuesday. Three of the six hits against the right-hander went for extra bases, including a three-run blast by Seiya Suzuki in the first inning before Severino had even recorded an out, and a solo shot by the red-hot Kyle Tucker in the third. Severino has given the A's some length, working six innings in each of his first two starts of the year, but he's also issued at least three free passes in each. He'll take a 3.75 ERA and 12:7 K:BB into his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home early next week against the Padres.