Luis Severino News: Pitches well in another no-decision

Severino did not factor into the decision Thursday against the Angels. He allowed two runs on seven hits while striking out five across six innings.

It's the second straight quality start for Severino, though the right-hander still doesn't have a win since April 19, as the A's bullpen would cough up eight runs after Severino departed. Overall, the 31-year-old is 1-4 with a 4.11 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 50:20 K:BB through 11 starts (65.2 innings) this season. He's currently lined up to face the Astros on the road in his next outing.